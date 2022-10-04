Ex-Dividend Reminder: Toronto Dominion Bank, Preferred Bank and Progressive

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/22, Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD), Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC), and Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.89 on 10/31/22, Preferred Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 10/21/22, and Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of TD's recent stock price of $64.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.38%, so look for shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to trade 1.38% lower — all else being equal — when TD shares open for trading on 10/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for PFBC to open 0.64% lower in price and for PGR to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TD, PFBC, and PGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



Preferred Bank (Symbol: PFBC):



Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.52% for Toronto Dominion Bank, 2.57% for Preferred Bank, and 0.33% for Progressive Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently up about 1.9%, Preferred Bank shares are up about 1.8%, and Progressive Corp. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

