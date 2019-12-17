Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, J&J Snack Foods and Royal Caribbean Cruises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/19/19, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 1/2/20, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.575 on 1/7/20, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 1/6/20. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $34.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when TR shares open for trading on 12/19/19. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.31% lower in price and for RCL to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TR, JJSF, and RCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.06% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, 1.25% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 2.48% for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.4%, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

