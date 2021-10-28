Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tompkins Financial, VEREIT and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/21, Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP), VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 11/15/21, VEREIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.154 on 11/15/21, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/12/21. As a percentage of TMP's recent stock price of $80.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Tompkins Financial Corp to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when TMP shares open for trading on 11/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for VER to open 0.30% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMP, VER, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



VEREIT Inc (Symbol: VER):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.83% for Tompkins Financial Corp, 3.58% for VEREIT Inc, and 2.58% for 1st Source Corp.

In Thursday trading, Tompkins Financial Corp shares are currently down about 3.3%, VEREIT Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and 1st Source Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

