Ex-Dividend Reminder: Toll Brothers, OGE Energy and Patterson Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/20, Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE), and Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 4/24/20, OGE Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3875 on 4/30/20, and Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 4/24/20. As a percentage of TOL's recent stock price of $19.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Toll Brothers Inc. to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when TOL shares open for trading on 4/8/20. Similarly, investors should look for OGE to open 1.40% lower in price and for PDCO to open 1.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TOL, OGE, and PDCO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE):



Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for Toll Brothers Inc., 5.58% for OGE Energy Corp., and 7.34% for Patterson Companies Inc.

In Monday trading, Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently up about 8.7%, OGE Energy Corp. shares are up about 4.5%, and Patterson Companies Inc shares are up about 5.2% on the day.

