Ex-Dividend Reminder: TJX Companies, Penske Automotive Group Ic and American Electric Power

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/9/22, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG), and American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 3/3/22, Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 3/1/22, and American Electric Power Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 3/10/22. As a percentage of TJX's recent stock price of $69.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of TJX Companies to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when TJX shares open for trading on 2/9/22. Similarly, investors should look for PAG to open 0.46% lower in price and for AEP to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TJX, PAG, and AEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):



American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for TJX Companies, 1.85% for Penske Automotive Group Inc, and 3.50% for American Electric Power Co Inc.

In Monday trading, TJX Companies shares are currently up about 1.1%, Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 2%, and American Electric Power Co Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

