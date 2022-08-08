Ex-Dividend Reminder: TJX Companies, Nexstar Media Group Inc and Entergy Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 9/1/22, Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 8/25/22, and Entergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.01 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of TJX's recent stock price of $63.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of TJX Companies to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when TJX shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for NXST to open 0.46% lower in price and for ETR to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TJX, NXST, and ETR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):



Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.85% for TJX Companies, 1.85% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, and 3.39% for Entergy Corp.

In Monday trading, TJX Companies shares are currently up about 1.3%, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Entergy Corp shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

