Ex-Dividend Reminder: Timken, Xylem and Westlake Chemical

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/19/21, Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL), and Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/3/21, Xylem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/21/21, and Westlake Chemical Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2975 on 12/8/21. As a percentage of TKR's recent stock price of $74.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Timken Co. to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when TKR shares open for trading on 11/19/21. Similarly, investors should look for XYL to open 0.22% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TKR, XYL, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



Xylem Inc (Symbol: XYL):



Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.62% for Timken Co., 0.86% for Xylem Inc, and 1.17% for Westlake Chemical Corp.

In Thursday trading, Timken Co. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Xylem Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Westlake Chemical Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

