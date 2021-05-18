Ex-Dividend Reminder: Timken, TE Connectivity and Healthcare Services Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/21, Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/3/21, TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/4/21, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2075 on 6/25/21. As a percentage of TKR's recent stock price of $89.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Timken Co. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when TKR shares open for trading on 5/20/21. Similarly, investors should look for TEL to open 0.37% lower in price and for HCSG to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TKR, TEL, and HCSG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.33% for Timken Co. , 1.49% for TE Connectivity Ltd, and 2.68% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Timken Co. shares are currently up about 0.9%, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are trading flat, and Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

