Ex-Dividend Reminder: Timken, Jabil and Cintas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/12/22, Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR), Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL), and Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Timken Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/2/22, Jabil Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 9/2/22, and Cintas Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of TKR's recent stock price of $65.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Timken Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when TKR shares open for trading on 8/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBL to open 0.13% lower in price and for CTAS to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TKR, JBL, and CTAS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Timken Co. (Symbol: TKR):



Jabil Inc (Symbol: JBL):



Cintas Corporation (Symbol: CTAS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Timken Co., 0.53% for Jabil Inc, and 1.07% for Cintas Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Timken Co. shares are currently up about 2.3%, Jabil Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Cintas Corporation shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

