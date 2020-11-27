Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tiffany, ICL Group and MGE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL), and MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tiffany & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/22/20, ICL Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.023 on 12/16/20, and MGE Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of TIF's recent stock price of $131.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Tiffany & Co. to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when TIF shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for ICL to open 0.49% lower in price and for MGEE to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIF, ICL, and MGEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF):



ICL Group Ltd (Symbol: ICL):



MGE Energy Inc (Symbol: MGEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Tiffany & Co., 1.94% for ICL Group Ltd, and 2.06% for MGE Energy Inc.

In Friday trading, Tiffany & Co. shares are currently up about 0.1%, ICL Group Ltd shares are up about 0.6%, and MGE Energy Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

