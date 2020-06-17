Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tiffany, Chimera Investment and Lamar Advertising

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/19/20, Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tiffany & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 7/10/20, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 7/31/20, and Lamar Advertising Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of TIF's recent stock price of $121.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Tiffany & Co. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when TIF shares open for trading on 6/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 2.75% lower in price and for LAMR to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TIF, CIM, and LAMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tiffany & Co. (Symbol: TIF):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Tiffany & Co., 11.01% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 2.74% for Lamar Advertising Co .

In Wednesday trading, Tiffany & Co. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Lamar Advertising Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

