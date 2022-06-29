Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thor Industries, Dollar General and Edison International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/1/22, Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO), Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG), and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thor Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 7/19/22, Dollar General Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 7/19/22, and Edison International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 7/31/22. As a percentage of THO's recent stock price of $77.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Thor Industries, Inc. to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when THO shares open for trading on 7/1/22. Similarly, investors should look for DG to open 0.23% lower in price and for EIX to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THO, DG, and EIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO):



Dollar General Corp (Symbol: DG):



Edison International (Symbol: EIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Thor Industries, Inc., 0.90% for Dollar General Corp, and 4.47% for Edison International.

In Wednesday trading, Thor Industries, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Dollar General Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Edison International shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

