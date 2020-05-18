Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters, Extended Stay America and CenterPoint Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY), and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 6/15/20, Extended Stay America Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/4/20, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/11/20. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $67.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 5/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for STAY to open 0.09% lower in price and for CNP to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRI, STAY, and CNP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



Extended Stay America Inc (Symbol: STAY):



CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.26% for Thomson Reuters Corp, 0.36% for Extended Stay America Inc, and 3.40% for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Extended Stay America Inc shares are up about 4.9%, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc shares are up about 5.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.