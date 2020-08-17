Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thomson Reuters Corp, Avista Corp and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/20, Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI), Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 9/15/20, Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 9/15/20, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 9/21/20. As a percentage of TRI's recent stock price of $75.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%, so look for shares of Thomson Reuters Corp to trade 0.50% lower — all else being equal — when TRI shares open for trading on 8/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for AVA to open 1.09% lower in price and for EVRG to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRI, AVA, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.02% for Thomson Reuters Corp, 4.36% for Avista Corp, and 3.80% for Evergy Inc.

In Monday trading, Thomson Reuters Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Avista Corp shares are off about 0.3%, and Evergy Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

