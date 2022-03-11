Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Mercury General and Everest Re Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/22, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY), and Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 4/14/22, Mercury General Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.635 on 3/30/22, and Everest Re Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 3/30/22. As a percentage of TMO's recent stock price of $542.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when TMO shares open for trading on 3/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for MCY to open 1.19% lower in price and for RE to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMO, MCY, and RE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY):



Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.22% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, 4.75% for Mercury General Corp., and 2.25% for Everest Re Group Ltd.

In Friday trading, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Mercury General Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Everest Re Group Ltd shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.