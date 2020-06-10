Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thermo Fisher Scientific, American International Group and American Homes 4 Rent

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/12/20, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG), and American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 7/15/20, American International Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 6/29/20, and American Homes 4 Rent will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/30/20. As a percentage of TMO's recent stock price of $349.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.06%, so look for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc to trade 0.06% lower — all else being equal — when TMO shares open for trading on 6/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for AIG to open 0.88% lower in price and for AMH to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TMO, AIG, and AMH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



American International Group Inc (Symbol: AIG):



American Homes 4 Rent (Symbol: AMH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.25% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, 3.52% for American International Group Inc, and 0.72% for American Homes 4 Rent.

In Wednesday trading, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, American International Group Inc shares are off about 3.6%, and American Homes 4 Rent shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

