Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Necessity Retail REIT, Lennar and Global Net Lease

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/12/22, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc (Symbol: RTL), Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN), and Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Necessity Retail REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 10/17/22, Lennar Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 10/27/22, and Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/17/22. As a percentage of RTL's recent stock price of $5.94, this dividend works out to approximately 3.58%, so look for shares of The Necessity Retail REIT Inc to trade 3.58% lower — all else being equal — when RTL shares open for trading on 10/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for LEN to open 0.48% lower in price and for GNL to open 3.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for RTL, LEN, and GNL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Necessity Retail REIT Inc (Symbol: RTL):



Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN):



Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 14.31% for The Necessity Retail REIT Inc, 1.91% for Lennar Corp, and 15.08% for Global Net Lease Inc.

In Monday trading, The Necessity Retail REIT Inc shares are currently trading flat, Lennar Corp shares are up about 0.5%, and Global Net Lease Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.