Ex-Dividend Reminder: The Gap, Comcast and Erie Indemnity

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/4/22, The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS), Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA), and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. The Gap Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/26/22, Comcast Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 10/26/22, and Erie Indemnity Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.11 on 10/20/22. As a percentage of GPS's recent stock price of $8.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of The Gap Inc to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when GPS shares open for trading on 10/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for CMCSA to open 0.89% lower in price and for ERIE to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPS, CMCSA, and ERIE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

The Gap Inc (Symbol: GPS):



Comcast Corp (Symbol: CMCSA):



Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.41% for The Gap Inc, 3.54% for Comcast Corp, and 2.02% for Erie Indemnity Co..

In Friday trading, The Gap Inc shares are currently off about 3.5%, Comcast Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and Erie Indemnity Co. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

