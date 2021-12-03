Ex-Dividend Reminder: Thales, Harley-Davidson and Texas Roadhouse

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/7/21, Thales (Symbol: THLEF), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.60 on 12/9/21, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/23/21, and Texas Roadhouse Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/23/21. As a percentage of THLEF's recent stock price of $97.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Thales to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when THLEF shares open for trading on 12/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 0.40% lower in price and for TXRH to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THLEF, HOG, and TXRH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Thales (Symbol: THLEF):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.23% for Thales, 1.61% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 1.92% for Texas Roadhouse Inc.

In Friday trading, Thales shares are currently up about 0.3%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Texas Roadhouse Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

