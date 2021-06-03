Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFS Financial, Kontoor Brands and Bentley Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/21, TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL), Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), and Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFS Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/22/21, Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 6/18/21, and Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 6/15/21. As a percentage of TFSL's recent stock price of $22.10, this dividend works out to approximately 1.27%, so look for shares of TFS Financial Corp to trade 1.27% lower — all else being equal — when TFSL shares open for trading on 6/7/21. Similarly, investors should look for KTB to open 0.64% lower in price and for BSY to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFSL, KTB, and BSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFS Financial Corp (Symbol: TFSL):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.07% for TFS Financial Corp, 2.55% for Kontoor Brands Inc, and 0.21% for Bentley Systems Inc.

In Thursday trading, TFS Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are down about 1.7%, and Bentley Systems Inc shares are off about 2% on the day.

