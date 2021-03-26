Ex-Dividend Reminder: TFI International, GeoPark and FirstService

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/21, TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII), GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK), and FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TFI International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/15/21, GeoPark Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0205 on 4/13/21, and FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 4/7/21. As a percentage of TFII's recent stock price of $71.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of TFI International Inc to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when TFII shares open for trading on 3/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for GPRK to open 0.13% lower in price and for FSV to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TFII, GPRK, and FSV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TFI International Inc (Symbol: TFII):



GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for TFI International Inc, 0.54% for GeoPark Ltd, and 0.49% for FirstService Corp .

In Friday trading, TFI International Inc shares are currently up about 1.2%, GeoPark Ltd shares are up about 2.4%, and FirstService Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

