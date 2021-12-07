Ex-Dividend Reminder: Textron, ICF International and Genpact

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/21, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI), and Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 1/1/22, ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 1/12/22, and Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1075 on 12/22/21. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $74.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Textron Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when TXT shares open for trading on 12/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for ICFI to open 0.14% lower in price and for G to open 0.21% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXT, ICFI, and G, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.11% for Textron Inc, 0.54% for ICF International Inc, and 0.85% for Genpact Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Textron Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, ICF International Inc shares are up about 0.5%, and Genpact Ltd shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

