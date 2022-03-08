Ex-Dividend Reminder: Textron, Comfort Systems USA and Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/10/22, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT), Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX), and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Textron Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/1/22, Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/22/22, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of TXT's recent stock price of $68.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of Textron Inc to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when TXT shares open for trading on 3/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for FIX to open 0.15% lower in price and for RS to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXT, FIX, and RS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT):



Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX):



Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (Symbol: RS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.12% for Textron Inc, 0.62% for Comfort Systems USA Inc, and 1.92% for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co..

In Tuesday trading, Textron Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.