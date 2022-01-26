Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Instruments, Paychex and Schnitzer Steel Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/28/22, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.15 on 2/7/22, Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 2/24/22, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 2/14/22. As a percentage of TXN's recent stock price of $180.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Texas Instruments Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when TXN shares open for trading on 1/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for PAYX to open 0.56% lower in price and for SCHN to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXN, PAYX, and SCHN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.54% for Texas Instruments Inc., 2.25% for Paychex Inc, and 1.92% for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently up about 4%, Paychex Inc shares are down about 1.4%, and Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc shares are up about 2.5% on the day.

