Ex-Dividend Reminder: Texas Instruments, Columbus McKinnon and Sensient Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/21, Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO), and Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Texas Instruments Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.02 on 5/17/21, Columbus McKinnon Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/13/21, and Sensient Technologies Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of TXN's recent stock price of $183.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Texas Instruments Inc. to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when TXN shares open for trading on 4/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for CMCO to open 0.11% lower in price and for SXT to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TXN, CMCO, and SXT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN):



Columbus McKinnon Corp. (Symbol: CMCO):



Sensient Technologies Corp. (Symbol: SXT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.22% for Texas Instruments Inc., 0.45% for Columbus McKinnon Corp. , and 1.87% for Sensient Technologies Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Texas Instruments Inc. shares are currently off about 3.6%, Columbus McKinnon Corp. shares are down about 0.2%, and Sensient Technologies Corp. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.