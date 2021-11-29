Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tetra Tech, Mosaic and Insteel Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/21, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), and Insteel Industries, Inc. (Symbol: IIIN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/20/21, Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 12/16/21, and Insteel Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $187.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.11%, so look for shares of Tetra Tech Inc to trade 0.11% lower — all else being equal — when TTEK shares open for trading on 12/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for MOS to open 0.21% lower in price and for IIIN to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTEK, MOS, and IIIN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



Insteel Industries, Inc. (Symbol: IIIN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.43% for Tetra Tech Inc, 0.84% for Mosaic Co, and 0.27% for Insteel Industries, Inc..

In Monday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Mosaic Co shares are up about 0.7%, and Insteel Industries, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

