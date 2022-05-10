Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tetra Tech, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors and Magna International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/22, Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK), Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI), and Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tetra Tech Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/27/22, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/24/22, and Magna International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/27/22. As a percentage of TTEK's recent stock price of $127.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.18%, so look for shares of Tetra Tech Inc to trade 0.18% lower — all else being equal — when TTEK shares open for trading on 5/12/22. Similarly, investors should look for FTAI to open 1.72% lower in price and for MGA to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTEK, FTAI, and MGA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tetra Tech Inc (Symbol: TTEK):



Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI):



Magna International Inc (Symbol: MGA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.72% for Tetra Tech Inc, 6.89% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC, and 2.98% for Magna International Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tetra Tech Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are up about 3.8%, and Magna International Inc shares are up about 5% on the day.

