Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, MGM Growth Properties and Apple Hospitality REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP), and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/14/21, MGM Growth Properties LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.515 on 7/15/21, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $65.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for MGP to open 1.42% lower in price and for APLE to open 0.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, MGP, and APLE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.77% for Terreno Realty Corp, 5.67% for MGM Growth Properties LLC, and 0.26% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc.

In Friday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently trading flat, MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are down about 0.2%, and Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

