Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, Equity Lifestyle Properties and First Midwest Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/20, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/10/20, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3425 on 4/10/20, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/7/20. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $45.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 3/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.70% lower in price and for FMBI to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, ELS, and FMBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: FMBI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.37% for Terreno Realty Corp, 2.81% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 4.47% for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. .

In Tuesday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are up about 6.8%, and First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 6.9% on the day.

