Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terreno Realty, EPR Properties and First Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terreno Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/14/20, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.375 on 1/15/20, and First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/24/20. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $52.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.54% lower in price and for FBNC to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRNO, EPR, and FBNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



First Bancorp (Symbol: FBNC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.04% for Terreno Realty Corp, 6.43% for EPR Properties, and 1.77% for First Bancorp .

In Thursday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently down about 0.1%, EPR Properties shares are up about 0.2%, and First Bancorp shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.