Ex-Dividend Reminder: TerraForm Power, DENTSPLY SIRONA and Danaher

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/26/20, TerraForm Power Inc (Symbol: TERP), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), and Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TerraForm Power Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2014 on 3/31/20, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/10/20, and Danaher Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 4/24/20. As a percentage of TERP's recent stock price of $12.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of TerraForm Power Inc to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when TERP shares open for trading on 3/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for XRAY to open 0.30% lower in price and for DHR to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TERP, XRAY, and DHR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TerraForm Power Inc (Symbol: TERP):



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY):



Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.40% for TerraForm Power Inc, 1.18% for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc, and 0.57% for Danaher Corp.

In Tuesday trading, TerraForm Power Inc shares are currently up about 8.8%, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc shares are up about 6.2%, and Danaher Corp shares are up about 4.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.