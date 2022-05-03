Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ternium, Warrior Met Coal and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/5/22, Ternium S A (Symbol: TX), Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ternium S A will pay its annual dividend of $1.80 on 5/16/22, Warrior Met Coal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 5/13/22, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.705 on 5/13/22. As a percentage of TX's recent stock price of $44.38, this dividend works out to approximately 4.06%, so look for shares of Ternium S A to trade 4.06% lower — all else being equal — when TX shares open for trading on 5/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for HCC to open 0.18% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TX, HCC, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



Warrior Met Coal Inc (Symbol: HCC):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.06% for Ternium S A, 0.72% for Warrior Met Coal Inc, and 8.67% for MPLX LP.

In Tuesday trading, Ternium S A shares are currently up about 0.9%, Warrior Met Coal Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

