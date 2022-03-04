Ex-Dividend Reminder: Terex, ITT and Ingersoll Rand

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/22, Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX), ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT), and Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/21/22, ITT Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.264 on 4/4/22, and Ingersoll Rand Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/24/22. As a percentage of TEX's recent stock price of $39.85, this dividend works out to approximately 0.33%, so look for shares of Terex Corp. to trade 0.33% lower — all else being equal — when TEX shares open for trading on 3/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for ITT to open 0.32% lower in price and for IR to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TEX, ITT, and IR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT):



Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.30% for Terex Corp., 1.27% for ITT Inc, and 0.16% for Ingersoll Rand Inc.

In Friday trading, Terex Corp. shares are currently down about 1.2%, ITT Inc shares are down about 2.2%, and Ingersoll Rand Inc shares are off about 1.6% on the day.

