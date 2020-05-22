Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers and Scotts Miracle-Gro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/20, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA), and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/19/20, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/17/20, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 6/10/20. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $61.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when TER shares open for trading on 5/26/20. Similarly, investors should look for RBA to open 0.50% lower in price and for SMG to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TER, RBA, and SMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc (Symbol: RBA):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.65% for Teradyne, Inc., 2.00% for Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc, and 1.55% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co .

In Friday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

