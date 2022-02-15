Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teradyne, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Advanced Energy Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/17/22, Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/18/22, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/1/22, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/4/22. As a percentage of TER's recent stock price of $115.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Teradyne, Inc. to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when TER shares open for trading on 2/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.31% lower in price and for AEIS to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TER, CTSH, and AEIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Advanced Energy Industries Inc (Symbol: AEIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.38% for Teradyne, Inc., 1.24% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 0.48% for Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Teradyne, Inc. shares are currently up about 3.2%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are up about 1.2%, and Advanced Energy Industries Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.