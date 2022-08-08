Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tempur Sealy International, LKQ Corp and Ford Motor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX), LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ), and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 8/25/22, LKQ Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 9/1/22, and Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/1/22. As a percentage of TPX's recent stock price of $27.78, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when TPX shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for LKQ to open 0.45% lower in price and for F to open 0.95% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPX, LKQ, and F, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ):



Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.44% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc., 1.80% for LKQ Corp, and 3.82% for Ford Motor Co..

In Monday trading, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are currently up about 2.1%, LKQ Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Ford Motor Co. shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

