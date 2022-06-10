Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, Maxar Technologies and Iron Mountain

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/22, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 6/30/22, Maxar Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 6/30/22, and Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 7/6/22. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $15.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TDS shares open for trading on 6/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAXR to open 0.04% lower in price and for IRM to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, MAXR, and IRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR):



Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.52% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 0.14% for Maxar Technologies Inc, and 4.79% for Iron Mountain Inc.

In Friday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Maxar Technologies Inc shares are off about 2.7%, and Iron Mountain Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.