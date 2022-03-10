Ex-Dividend Reminder: Telephone & Data Systems, BCE and Leidos Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/22, Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS), BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE), and Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Telephone & Data Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/31/22, BCE Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.92 on 4/15/22, and Leidos Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of TDS's recent stock price of $18.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Telephone & Data Systems Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when TDS shares open for trading on 3/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BCE to open 1.71% lower in price and for LDOS to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TDS, BCE, and LDOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Telephone & Data Systems Inc (Symbol: TDS):



BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE):



Leidos Holdings Inc (Symbol: LDOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for Telephone & Data Systems Inc, 6.83% for BCE Inc, and 1.39% for Leidos Holdings Inc.

In Thursday trading, Telephone & Data Systems Inc shares are currently off about 0.7%, BCE Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Leidos Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

