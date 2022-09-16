Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, Washington REIT and Seagate Technology Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/19/22, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ), Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 9/30/22, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 10/5/22, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 10/5/22. As a percentage of THQ's recent stock price of $19.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when THQ shares open for trading on 9/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for WRE to open 0.86% lower in price and for STX to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THQ, WRE, and STX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: WRE):



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.99% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, 3.44% for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, and 4.52% for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC.

In Friday trading, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are currently down about 1.7%, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust shares are off about 0.6%, and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC shares are down about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.