Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, Switch and Gen Digital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/22, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ), Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH), and Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1125 on 11/30/22, Switch Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0525 on 12/1/22, and Gen Digital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/14/22. As a percentage of THQ's recent stock price of $19.99, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when THQ shares open for trading on 11/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for SWCH to open 0.15% lower in price and for GEN to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for THQ, SWCH, and GEN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund (Symbol: THQ):



Switch Inc (Symbol: SWCH):



Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.75% for Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund, 0.62% for Switch Inc, and 2.24% for Gen Digital Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tekla Healthcare Opportunies Fund shares are currently off about 0.5%, Switch Inc shares are trading flat, and Gen Digital Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

