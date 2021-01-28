Ex-Dividend Reminder: Teekay LNG Partners, Delek Logistics Partners and Shell Midstream Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/1/21, Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP), Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL), and Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Teekay LNG Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/12/21, Delek Logistics Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 2/9/21, and Shell Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 2/12/21. As a percentage of TGP's recent stock price of $12.55, this dividend works out to approximately 1.99%, so look for shares of Teekay LNG Partners LP to trade 1.99% lower — all else being equal — when TGP shares open for trading on 2/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for DKL to open 2.30% lower in price and for SHLX to open 4.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGP, DKL, and SHLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Teekay LNG Partners LP (Symbol: TGP):



Delek Logistics Partners LP (Symbol: DKL):



Shell Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: SHLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.97% for Teekay LNG Partners LP, 9.22% for Delek Logistics Partners LP, and 16.17% for Shell Midstream Partners LP.

In Thursday trading, Teekay LNG Partners LP shares are currently up about 0.4%, Delek Logistics Partners LP shares are up about 0.9%, and Shell Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

