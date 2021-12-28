Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tecnoglass, Colliers International Group and BRP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS), Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI), and BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tecnoglass Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 1/31/22, Colliers International Group Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.15 on 1/12/22, and BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of TGLS's recent stock price of $28.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Tecnoglass Inc to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when TGLS shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for CIGI to open 0.10% lower in price and for DOOO to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGLS, CIGI, and DOOO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tecnoglass Inc (Symbol: TGLS):



Colliers International Group Inc (Symbol: CIGI):



BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.92% for Tecnoglass Inc, 0.20% for Colliers International Group Inc, and 0.61% for BRP Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tecnoglass Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Colliers International Group Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and BRP Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.