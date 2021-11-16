Ex-Dividend Reminder: TE Connectivity, Healthcare Services Group and Otis Worldwide

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/18/21, TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL), Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG), and Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TE Connectivity Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/3/21, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/23/21, and Otis Worldwide Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/10/21. As a percentage of TEL's recent stock price of $165.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of TE Connectivity Ltd to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when TEL shares open for trading on 11/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for HCSG to open 1.09% lower in price and for OTIS to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TEL, HCSG, and OTIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TE Connectivity Ltd (Symbol: TEL):



Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: HCSG):



Otis Worldwide Corp (Symbol: OTIS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.21% for TE Connectivity Ltd, 4.38% for Healthcare Services Group, Inc., and 1.14% for Otis Worldwide Corp.

In Tuesday trading, TE Connectivity Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, Healthcare Services Group, Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and Otis Worldwide Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

