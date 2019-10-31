Ex-Dividend Reminder: TD Ameritrade Holding, MetLife and 1st Source

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/19, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD), MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET), and 1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 11/19/19, MetLife Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/13/19, and 1st Source Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of AMTD's recent stock price of $39.32, this dividend works out to approximately 0.79%, so look for shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation to trade 0.79% lower — all else being equal — when AMTD shares open for trading on 11/4/19. Similarly, investors should look for MET to open 0.95% lower in price and for SRCE to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AMTD, MET, and SRCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (Symbol: AMTD):



MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET):



1st Source Corp (Symbol: SRCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation, 3.81% for MetLife Inc, and 2.27% for 1st Source Corp.

In Thursday trading, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation shares are currently down about 0.7%, MetLife Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and 1st Source Corp shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.