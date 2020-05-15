Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Eversource Energy and Evergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/20, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES), and Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 6/10/20, Eversource Energy will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5675 on 6/30/20, and Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.505 on 6/19/20. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $120.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.55%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 0.55% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 5/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for ES to open 0.76% lower in price and for EVRG to open 0.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, ES, and EVRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES):



Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.20% for Target Corp, 3.04% for Eversource Energy, and 3.67% for Evergy Inc.

In Friday trading, Target Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Eversource Energy shares are down about 3.4%, and Evergy Inc shares are down about 2.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.