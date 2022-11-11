Markets
TGT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Consolidated Edison and Ormat Technologies

November 11, 2022 — 09:59 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/22, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), and Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 12/10/22, Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 12/15/22, and Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/30/22. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $165.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 11/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for ED to open 0.88% lower in price and for ORA to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, ED, and ORA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):

TGT+Dividend+History+Chart

Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):

ED+Dividend+History+Chart

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):

ORA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.62% for Target Corp, 3.51% for Consolidated Edison Inc, and 0.48% for Ormat Technologies Inc.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, Target Corp shares are currently up about 0.5%, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Ormat Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks
 Funds Holding MYD
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CRVS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGT
ED
ORA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.