Ex-Dividend Reminder: Target, Aramark and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/15/22, Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), Aramark (Symbol: ARMK), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Target Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 3/10/22, Aramark will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/2/22, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of TGT's recent stock price of $213.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Target Corp to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when TGT shares open for trading on 2/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARMK to open 0.29% lower in price and for ED to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TGT, ARMK, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Target Corp (Symbol: TGT):



Aramark (Symbol: ARMK):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Target Corp, 1.17% for Aramark, and 3.73% for Consolidated Edison Inc.

In Friday trading, Target Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Aramark shares are up about 0.9%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.