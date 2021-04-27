Ex-Dividend Reminder: Targa Resources, Western Midstream Partners and Phillips 66 Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/21, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP), Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), and Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Targa Resources Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 5/14/21, Western Midstream Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.315 on 5/14/21, and Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.875 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of TRGP's recent stock price of $34.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Targa Resources Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when TRGP shares open for trading on 4/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for WES to open 1.57% lower in price and for PSXP to open 2.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRGP, WES, and PSXP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP):



Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES):



Phillips 66 Partners LP (Symbol: PSXP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Targa Resources Corp, 6.30% for Western Midstream Partners LP, and 9.72% for Phillips 66 Partners LP.

In Tuesday trading, Targa Resources Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Western Midstream Partners LP shares are up about 0.6%, and Phillips 66 Partners LP shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

