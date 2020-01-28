Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Omega Healthcare Investors and People's United Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/30/20, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 2/14/20, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 2/14/20, and People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1775 on 2/15/20. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $15.13, this dividend works out to approximately 2.35%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to trade 2.35% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 1/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for OHI to open 1.54% lower in price and for PBCT to open 1.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, OHI, and PBCT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.39% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., 6.18% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., and 4.50% for People's United Financial Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently up about 2%, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and People's United Financial Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

