Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, EPR Properties and Concentrix

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/28/22, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT), EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR), and Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/15/22, EPR Properties will pay its monthly dividend of $0.275 on 8/15/22, and Concentrix Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 8/9/22. As a percentage of SKT's recent stock price of $15.44, this dividend works out to approximately 1.30%, so look for shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to trade 1.30% lower — all else being equal — when SKT shares open for trading on 7/28/22. Similarly, investors should look for EPR to open 0.53% lower in price and for CNXC to open 0.19% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for SKT, EPR, and CNXC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (Symbol: SKT):



EPR Properties (Symbol: EPR):



Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.18% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc., 6.35% for EPR Properties, and 0.76% for Concentrix Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.7%, EPR Properties shares are down about 0.6%, and Concentrix Corp shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

